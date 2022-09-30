**Warning: Spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 episode 2**

For week two in the werk room it was the popular girl group challenge, where the drag queens had to come up with their song, group choreography and style their look to a rock song entitled Come Alive for Yass-tonbury festival.

Week one winner Black Peppa was picking for one team and as the winner of the lip sync Horsham’s Dakota Schiffer was the captain for the second team.

Horsham's Dakota Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

Dakota picked Danny Beard, Le Fil, Cheddar Gorgeous, Brighton’s Pixie Politie, and Copper Top, and named their band Queens of the Bone Age, where Black Peppa’s team went with Triple Threat.

The bands were helped by song writing legend Cathy Dennis who wrote Katy Perry’s I kissed a girl, Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head, and Britney Spear’s Toxic.

We also found out more about Dakota, who this week spoke about her relationship with their twin and the special connection they have but also the bullying they endured as children and how it helped them grow.

Brighton's Pixie Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

She revealed she came out as trans at 19, but that drag came first and then she came out as trans. And Dakota and her twin came out as queer in their teens, and Daokta spoke about the support their parents have given them.

Pixie was overwhelmed when they won, as a member of a girl band with series 2 queen Tia Kofi, she felt the pressure to do well.

The judges this week alongside Mama Ru, was Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and special judge FKA Twigs.

The winner of the maxi-challenge was Queens of the Bone Age meaning both Dakota and Pixie were safe for another week, and each member of the band being awarded a Ru Peter Badge.

All the members of rival band Triple Threat were under threat of elmination.

RuPaul decided Starlet would face off against Jonbers Blonde in the lip sync, with both queens miming their hearts out to About You Now by Sugababes, written by Cathy Dennis.

In the end Jonbers Blonde was save and RuPaul told Starlet: ‘Starlet, the galaxy is full of stars but there is only one Starlet. Now, sashay away.’

