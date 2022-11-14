**SPOILERS FOR EPISODE EIGHT OF RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE UK SERIES 4**

All the remaining queens were sad and heartbroken to see Horsham’s Dakota go, but all of them said that she is going to go on to better things.

Brighton’s Pixie Polite and Jonbers clashed in the werk room, as Pixie felt that they should have been in the bottom two rather than Dakota.

Brighton's Pixie

For the maxi challenge this week the queens had to act in a murder mystery with a modern twist - The Squirrel Games. They all have to play a fictional reality show contestant staying in the big mother house.

The filming of the show was car crash TV, no one knew their lines, the acting was dire and director Michelle Visage looked pained at their performances.

As they were getting ready for the last catwalk they talked about their parents, in particular their dads, and how supportive they were, with Black Peppa talking about her Birmingham queer family as they aren’t close to their birth family.

The category on the runway - ruff and ready - a celebration of ruffles. Pixie’s look was inspired by history and Queen Elizabeth I.

All the queens were treated to messages from loved ones, which was highly charged and emotional.

Cheddar Gorgeous was named winner of the challenge and awarded their fourth Ru Peter Badge.

Safe for another week was Pixie Polite, leaving Black Peppa and Jonbers in the bottom two and up for elimination.

They performed Some Kinda Rush by Booty Love, both put their absolute all in to their performances but in the end Black Peppa was told shantay you stay, while Jonbers was told shantay you also stay.

