Special guest judge this week is Spice Girl legend Mel B, alongside Ru Paul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr.

The queens are half way through the competition, and the crown is in sight.

Horsham's Dakota Schiffer

The maxi challenge is the one all the queens (well most) and the fans love - Snatch Game with special guests Tess Daly and AJ Odudu.

On hand to help was double Snatch Game winner and series one queen Baga Chipz, who gave feedback on their chosen characters.

Brighton’s Pixie Polite opted for Dame Shirley Bassey and Horsham’s Dakota was singer Pete Burns.

The challenge lacked the usual sparkle but Cheddar’s Queen Elizabeth I was hilarious and so was JB’s St Patty, the female patron saint of Ireland.

Brighton's Pixie

Dakota’s Pete Burns also got Ru laughing.

In the Werk Room the next day Cheddar, Pixie and Dakota spoke about the HIV and AIDS pandemic, and their experiences of the illness. It was really thought provoking and was moving to watch them talk about how their lives could have been different if they had been born in a different era. Cheddar also spoke about growing up seeing the adverts about AIDs and how they were led to believe sex lead to death, but when they started the drug PrEP they realised it wasn’t a death sentence. It was a moment and one that will go down in Drag Race history, as will Cheddar’s look.

The runway category was tickled pink.

Dakota was first and oozed glamour and elegance, as always she knows how to look amazing and beautiful with her runway looks.

Pixie Polite channeled Penelope Pitstop mixed with Ru Paul’s opening credits look.

Dakota was named safe. The judges weren’t overly keen on Pixie’s snatch game performance but loved her runway look.

The winner of this week’s challenge was Cheddar Gorgeous.

Pixie Polite was safe with Le Fil and Black Peppa in the lip sync battle.

The pair performed Stop by the Spice Girls,and Le Fil was sent home.

Another week and the queens are one step closer to winning the competition.