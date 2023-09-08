BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
"Something for everyone" at Chichester's New Park Cinema

There’s something for everyone this week if your interests include compelling documentaries, explosive action, Bollywood or stone-cold classics. Reinventing Elvis: the ’68 Comeback tells the tale of that incredible TV special that catapulted the charismatic superstar back into the stratosphere.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:05 BST
Sound of Freedom is screening in Chichester (contributed pic)Sound of Freedom is screening in Chichester (contributed pic)
We also have Squaring the Circle that charts the history of design studio Hipgnosis responsible for quintessential album covers for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Paul McCartney.

Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel as a federal agent searching for a girl abducted by child traffickers. A lot of noise has surrounded this film which has clouded the fact that this is a dynamic thriller with a powerful message. The dazzling Penelope Cruz stars in L’immensità as a mother and her eldest child negotiating parallel realms of unhappiness in Emanuele Crialese’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama. The film was a very popular addition to our festival.

After the success of Bollywood action film RRR we decided to screen another Bollywood film. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt face off as two unlikely lovers whose families clash over progressiveness and tradition – culminating in a finale that out-pinks Barbie.

We also have a Baby Makes 2 screening of Barbie at 12.15 on September 11. This is a chance for parents to get to the cinema for a relaxed screening of the year’s biggest film. Parents’ tickets are only £5.50, and your baby goes free.

Richard Warburton

