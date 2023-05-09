Special Hugh Bonneville retrospective at this year's Chichester International Film Festival

This year’s Chichester International Film Festival which returns this August will include a special retrospective on Hugh Bonneville showcasing some of his best work in TV and film.

Hugh, who lives near Midhurst and compered the King’s coronation concert, will also attend the festival which promises an “outstanding programme of quality film screenings.”

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “Now in its 31st year, the festival will run from August 4-27 and feature over 130 screenings including exclusive premieres and previews from around the globe as well as open air events, silent films accompanied by live music and inspiring talks from special guests.

“Local to West Sussex and a keen supporter of the area’s arts and culture, Bonneville will be attending the festival on August 20 to take part in a Q&A session. This will accompany the screening of To Olivia, a British biographical drama in which he plays the role of Roald Dahl alongside Keeley Hawes.”

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh said: “I am delighted and honoured to have some of my work shown as part of the Chichester International Film Festival this summer. Hopefully there will be something for audiences to revisit – or discover – and enjoy.”

The retrospective on the award-winning actor will feature an array of TV and film highlights including Iris, Love Again, Stage Beauty, Scenes of a Sexual Nature, French Film, Viceroy’s House and Netflix’s I Came By alongside comedy series Twenty Twelve, British sitcom W1A and 2023 BBC drama The Gold. Other special events programmed will include a retrospective on Australian actress Cate Blanchett, a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and a tribute to director Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of the 1960s French New Wave film movement.

This year will be a particularly significant and poignant year for the Festival after creative director and programmer, Roger Gibson announced he will be retiring from his role after the summer. Roger, who is now 85 years old, helped launch the festival and has curated and programmed every event since it began. Roger will continue in his role as president at Chichester Cinema at New Park.

Roger said: “Planning my final festival has been a bittersweet experience. I’m excited to deliver what will be an outstanding programme of events, while also feeling extremely moved as I look back on the incredible journey we have experienced over the last three decades. From the Festival’s humble beginnings at Chichester College of Arts & Technology to how it has evolved from just 29 screenings to the international success it is today. It has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented actors, directors, producers and film industry leaders over the years. I am also grateful to our loyal and supportive audience, who have always been and will continue to be at the heart of everything we do at the Chichester International Film Festival.”

To celebrate and honour Roger’s legacy there will be a series of screenings dedicated to some of his favourite films which have inspired and shaped his passion for cinema over the years. www.chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk.

