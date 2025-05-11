Sussex-born Industry star wins Leading Actress at the BAFTA TV awards

Marisa Abela poses with the Leading Actress Award for 'Industry' inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

A Sussex-born actress has won a top award at this year’s BAFTA TV awards.

The annual ceremony, presented by The Traitors US host Alan Cumming, was held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

And the last award given on the night, presented by Poirot actor David Suchet, was the Leading Actress and it went to Brighton-born Marisa Abela for her role as

Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Industry.

Abela was nominated alongside Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Billie Piper, (Scoop), Lola Petticrew, (Say Nothing), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates Vs The Post Office) and Sharon D Clarke (Mr Loverman).

Abela was born on 7 December 1996 in Brighton to actress Caroline Gruber and director Angelo Abela and grew up in Rottingdean with her older brother Jack.

She attended Roedean School and took drama classes with the Theatre Workshop and went on to graduate from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2019.

Industry follows young finance graduates as they venture out in the cut-throat competitive world to get a job during the recession times that followed as a result of the 2008 financial crisis.

The are currently filming series three of the hit the series.

Abela also got critical acclaim for her portrayal as Amy Winehouse in the film Back to Black.