Entertainer Dave Benson Phillips has been revealed among BBC One's sizzling new Celebrity MasterChef line-up for summer 2023.

He is one of 20 famous faces to be put through six weeks of challenges by John Torode and Gregg Wallace as they bid to become Celebrity MasterChef Champion.

Joining Dave on Celebrity MasterChef 2023 will be actor Amy Walsh, rapper and philanthropist Apl.de.Ap, drag artist Cheryl Hole, broadcaster and reality star Dani Dyer, dancer Dianne Buswell, actor, singer and songwriter Jamelia, actor James Buckley, musician Locksmith, reality star Luca Bish, comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke, musician Max George, TV personality Mica Ven, actor Michael Praed, radio broadcaster Remi Burgz, TV and radio personality Richie Anderson, singer and former glamour model Sam Fox, comedian Shazia Mirza, award-winning comedian and broadcaster Terry Christian and opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans.

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

Expect the familiar humour and expertise of the esteemed judges as the all-star line-up of comedy legends, award-winning musicians, presenters, entertainers and stars of screen and stage show their culinary skills.Following on from the hugely successful MasterChef series earlier this month, Celebrity MasterChef features four heat weeks concentrating on testing the celebrities’ abilities and whittling them down until only the best go through to the final stages.

The first, 60-minute episode of each heat week sees five new faces tackle the infamous Under The Cloche challenge, before being thrown straight in at the deep end to create their two-course dinner party dishes.Then, an array of cookery challenges will stretch the celebrities’ culinary ability to their limits as they head through the competition. Returning challenges include Dinner Party Dish, Nostalgia Dish and a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge also awaits the 2023 competitors.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.