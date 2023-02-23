The Apprentice: Candidates for 2023 ranked as Lord Sugar looks to invest a quarter of a million pounds
The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.
By Elaine Hammond
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:36am
Let's meet them, in order of our current favourites, from first to last. We have included all 18, so you can track who has been fired as well as seeing who is starting to shine. It is week 8 and so far 9 contestants have left the series.
Page 1 of 5