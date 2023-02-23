Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates have been battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar
The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates have been battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar

The Apprentice: Candidates for 2023 ranked as Lord Sugar looks to invest a quarter of a million pounds

The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.

By Elaine Hammond
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:36am

Let's meet them, in order of our current favourites, from first to last. We have included all 18, so you can track who has been fired as well as seeing who is starting to shine. It is week 8 and so far 9 contestants have left the series.

1. Megan Hornby

Megan Hornby is the current favourite to win The Apprentice. She lives in East Yorkshire and owns a sweet shop and cafe. She says her USP is honesty and she has impressed with her calm, sensible approach.

Photo: BBC

Photo Sales

2. Dani Donovan

Dani Donovan lives in Hertfordshire and owns a hair salon. She believes the key to business is passion and when you're passionate about something, you can be successful in it.

Photo: BBC

Photo Sales

3. Simba Rwambiwa

Simba Rwambiwa is a senior sales representative from Birmingham. He says he is a a perfectionist and he seems to have impressed so far.

Photo: BBC

Photo Sales

4. Mark Moseley

Mark Moseley from London owns a pest control company. He is a former soldier and says he can be over confident at times.

Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BBC One