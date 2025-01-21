Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tennis player turned senior account manager from Surrey, and the owner of a Sussex tech recruitment company, are among the contestants on the latest series of The Apprentice.

The Apprentice is back for series 19 – fronted by business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar, alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

With £250,000 investment and mentorship up for grabs, 18 brand new candidates are battling it out for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Among them is Melica Moshiri, from Worthing, West Sussex, and Max England, from Surrey.

Melica is the owner of a Lancing-based tech recruitment company.

Her introduction reads: “Globetrotter Melica is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business. Looking to connect her passions for business and travel, Melica’s goal is global. This driven and skilled salesperson is set on her biggest challenge yet, to recruit Lord Sugar as her next business partner.”

Melica said her biggest business success to date is starting a global tech recruitment company ‘in a downturn’ and ‘turning a profit with minimal company expenditure’, whilst managing to secure another investment property.

Asked for her business plan, she added: “A Global AI Tech Recruitment company focusing mostly on embedded talent and executive/retained search.”

Melica is looking forward to ‘stepping out of my comfort zone with minimal technology on hand’, whilst ‘showing how resilient, confident and creative I can be’.

She added: “My business is profitable, and costs are minimal. With Lord Sugar’s mentorship, we can only go up and multiply the investment in as little as a year. Lord Sugar will be making a big mistake if he doesn’t invest in me.”

Melica will be competing again former tennis player Max – who is now a senior account manager.

“I’m a former top UK tennis player, now turned padel enthusiast, with an abundance of knowledge and contacts within the industry,” Max said.

"I’m ultimately offering Lord Sugar the opportunity to get involved in one of - if not the - most exciting, most investable areas out there at the moment.”

Max said he has spent the majority of his professional career in ecommerce, ‘working with some of the world's leading brands across a number of different categories’.

He continued: “Through my guidance, these brands have seen consistent, profitable growth, which is something I’m now looking to apply to my own business with Lord Sugar.

“Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, with over 25 million people now playing. The UK padel market however is still in its infancy and is only just starting its growth journey.

"My ambition is to open a series of premium, indoor padel centres that service not only the general public but provide a base for those looking for the highest-quality facilities and the best coaching.”

Max said the way he operates is ‘firm but fair’. He added: “There no doubt will be a number of enthusiastic and opinionated personalities who are all confident and bold like me. I’m looking forward to locking horns with them and seeing who comes out on top.”

The Apprentice Series 19 starts at 9pm on Thursday, January 30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.