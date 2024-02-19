The Apprentice: Sussex entrepreneur's former football team send brilliant message of support
Phil Turner, an award-winning pie maker from Bognor Regis, is following his dreams on this year’s season of The Apprentice.
He has already won national awards for the tasty treats served at the family run Turner’s Pies – which has shops in Bognor Regis, Rustington, Chichester and Worthing.
The Sussex entrepreneur, who helped the bakery chain become a multi-million pound operation, is attempting to beat 17 rivals to the £250,000 prize money and become a business partner with Lord Alan Sugar.
Phil played for Wick, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town.
Dragons manager Lee Baldwin said: "He’s a lovely lad who is very popular and well regarded not just at Crabtree Park and Nyewood Lane but throughout Sussex football.
“He was a very good player and has always been enthusiastic about his business and Turner’s pies are enjoyed by everyone who visits his shops.
“Everyone wishes Phil all the very best and we are following his progress on the show and hoping he wins.”
The Apprentice is screened on BBC1 every Thursday at 9pm and Phil is determined to emerge triumphant.
He said: "You don’t grow a multi-million pound business by being a pushover. I have learnt how to run a business the hard way and now I feel like it is time to take it to the next level.”