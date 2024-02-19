BREAKING

The Apprentice: Sussex entrepreneur's former football team send brilliant message of support

A Sussex entrepreneur, who taking part in popular BBC show The Apprentice, is being urged on by his former football team.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Phil Turner, an award-winning pie maker from Bognor Regis, is following his dreams on this year’s season of The Apprentice.

He has already won national awards for the tasty treats served at the family run Turner’s Pies – which has shops in Bognor Regis, Rustington, Chichester and Worthing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sussex entrepreneur, who helped the bakery chain become a multi-million pound operation, is attempting to beat 17 rivals to the £250,000 prize money and become a business partner with Lord Alan Sugar.

Most Popular
Phil Turner played for Wick FC, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town. Photo contributedPhil Turner played for Wick FC, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town. Photo contributed
Phil Turner played for Wick FC, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town. Photo contributed

Phil played for Wick, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town.

Dragons manager Lee Baldwin said: "He’s a lovely lad who is very popular and well regarded not just at Crabtree Park and Nyewood Lane but throughout Sussex football.

“He was a very good player and has always been enthusiastic about his business and Turner’s pies are enjoyed by everyone who visits his shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone wishes Phil all the very best and we are following his progress on the show and hoping he wins.”

Pie man Phil Turner is competing on the new series of The Apprentice. Photo: BBC OnePie man Phil Turner is competing on the new series of The Apprentice. Photo: BBC One
Pie man Phil Turner is competing on the new series of The Apprentice. Photo: BBC One

The Apprentice is screened on BBC1 every Thursday at 9pm and Phil is determined to emerge triumphant.

He said: "You don’t grow a multi-million pound business by being a pushover. I have learnt how to run a business the hard way and now I feel like it is time to take it to the next level.”

Related topics:SussexBBCAlan SugarBognor RegisWorthing