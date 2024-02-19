Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Turner, an award-winning pie maker from Bognor Regis, is following his dreams on this year’s season of The Apprentice.

He has already won national awards for the tasty treats served at the family run Turner’s Pies – which has shops in Bognor Regis, Rustington, Chichester and Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Turner played for Wick FC, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town. Photo contributed

Phil played for Wick, helping them win the Sussex RUR Cup. He also pulled on a shirt for Bognor Regis Town.

Dragons manager Lee Baldwin said: "He’s a lovely lad who is very popular and well regarded not just at Crabtree Park and Nyewood Lane but throughout Sussex football.

“He was a very good player and has always been enthusiastic about his business and Turner’s pies are enjoyed by everyone who visits his shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone wishes Phil all the very best and we are following his progress on the show and hoping he wins.”

Pie man Phil Turner is competing on the new series of The Apprentice. Photo: BBC One

The Apprentice is screened on BBC1 every Thursday at 9pm and Phil is determined to emerge triumphant.