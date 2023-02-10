Former The Apprentice finalist Michaela Wain has given valuable insight into Series 17 on the companion discussion programme The Apprentice: You're Fired.

Comedian, writer and actor Tom Allen has been the host since 2019. Picture: BBC

After the shocks of The Apprentice Week Six, with not one but two candidates leaving – one of them before the task was even carried out - there were question marks over who would be appearing on the show to chat with presenter Tom Allen.

The remaining 12 candidates had lined up at Heathrow Airport to hear they would be heading to Dubai for the corporate away day task. But eagle-eyed fans spotted only 11 actually did the task - Reece Donnelly was nowhere to be seen.

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar made a brief mention of it, saying Reece was unable to take part in the task and had subsequently left the process. The usual compilation tribute to his time on the show was played on The Apprentice: You're Fired, but Tom Allen announced Reece would not be appearing in person.

Tom had already had us in stitches with his opening DJ set, referring to the moment Mark Moseley and Megan Hornby from team Apex enfuriated Karen by paying way over the odds for a DJ masterclass.

Guests included Michaela Wain, a finalist in the 2017 series of the BBC show, broadcaster Yinka Bokinni and comedian Yinka Bokinni. Michaela had much to tell, including revealing she had hooked up with fellow candidate Harrison Jones after the show and they now had a child together.

She also had a lot to say about Series 17, pulling a face when Tom and Joe were discussing Lord Sugar and Joe suggested he was 'nice'. Michaela said the candidates this year are 'being quite polite' and seem to be working more as a team, so we are not getting the boardroom backlash that we are used to.

When she says team, I wonder if she means the girls are working as a team, even though they are not playing as a team, as yet again, the losing female team leader has brought back male teammates?

Rochelle Anthony chose to bring back Joe Phillips and Simba Rwambiwa, not Dani Donovan, who to my mind should have been in the frame for a firing. She made the decision to add an additional team-building experience to the corporate away day, without consulting the team leader, adding to the costs.

It was Joe who went and on The Apprentice: You're Fired, no one had a bad word to say about him. Tom became quite animated discussing his time as a zoolgist in South Africa, ending with Joe trying to sway back to The Apprentice and Tom joking he felt like he had been fired.

