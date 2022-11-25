The French Film Festival continues at New Park

The French Film Festival continues with four films including the paranoid thriller Black Box in which a young and talented black box analyst is on a mission to solve the reason behind the deadly crash of a brand-new aircraft. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes, Close is an unforgettable elegy of lost innocence. Leo and Remi are two 13-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart.

Palm d’Or winner at Cannes, Triangle of Sadness arrives on Saturday. This blackly humorous swipe at the obscenely wealthy has all the satirical bite you would expect from the director of Force Majeure and The Square. A luxury cruise ends in disaster with the passengers and crew marooned on an island where social hierarchy is flipped upside down. Park Chan Wook follows up Parasite with murder mystery Decision to Leave. From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man's wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire. Hilma explores the incredible life of Hilma of Klint, one of the world’s first abstract artists. It explores her life and the obstacles she once faced as a woman in the world of fine art.