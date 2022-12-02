The Menu is among this week's New Park films in Chichester

Hunt, directed by and starring Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game ), is a kinetic combination of action and melodrama with a dash political intrigue thrown in. A South Korean political thriller that takes the spy-vs-spy premise of The Departed/Infernal Affairs and amps it up with peak John Woo-style carnage. Quite the ride.
Return to Dust has angered the Chinese authorities due to its portrayal of rural life in China as less than idyllic. It has since been banned there. D epicting the struggles and successes, relationships, local power dynamics and their hopes in intimate detail.
The French Film Festival continues with three more films.
Most Popular
Goliath is a politically-charged drama intertwining the lives of three strangers as they go up against a corporate behemoth. Claude Chabrol’s Madame Bovary is a lavish adaptation of the Flaubert novel with Isabelle Huppert in the title role. Maigret is sold out.
Festive favourite The Nutcracker is our performance event.
Be sure to book early for these screenings as they tend to sell fast
Richard Warburton