The Menu is among this week's New Park films in Chichester

Ralph Fiennes’ The Menu is a brilliant and maliciously entertaining thriller laced with comedy and dark satire on the wealthy. The preposterous world of haute cuisine is the background to this tale of rich guests at a mysterious island restaurant. Fiennes is the brilliant chef who dishes up the foams and jus and a little something extra to his obnoxious diners. A twisted delight.

The Menu

Hunt, directed by and starring Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game ), is a kinetic combination of action and melodrama with a dash political intrigue thrown in. A South Korean political thriller that takes the spy-vs-spy premise of The Departed/Infernal Affairs and amps it up with peak John Woo-style carnage. Quite the ride.

Return to Dust has angered the Chinese authorities due to its portrayal of rural life in China as less than idyllic. It has since been banned there. D epicting the struggles and successes, relationships, local power dynamics and their hopes in intimate detail.

The French Film Festival continues with three more films.

Goliath is a politically-charged drama intertwining the lives of three strangers as they go up against a corporate behemoth. Claude Chabrol’s Madame Bovary is a lavish adaptation of the Flaubert novel with Isabelle Huppert in the title role. Maigret is sold out.

Festive favourite The Nutcracker is our performance event.

