The Repair Shop's Jay Blades and film crew come to Eastbourne for Channel 4 series

Eastbourne seafront was on full display as a beach hut featured in Channel 4’s show Britain's Best Beach Hut's.
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST

Hosted by presenter, Jay Blades, Jay spoke favourably about the Sunshine Coast, The Sussex Downs and the beautiful Seafront, and said “the food was to die for”.

‘Britain’s Best Beach Huts’ is a Channel 4 series which sees Jay Blades, known from The Repair Shop, travel around Britain’s seaside resorts.

Jay checked out beach huts all over the place, meeting the owners and discovering the social history behind these quirky structures.

Britain's Best Beach Huts: Jay Blades and Jonathan Parr (photo from Jonathan Parr)Britain's Best Beach Huts: Jay Blades and Jonathan Parr (photo from Jonathan Parr)
Britain's Best Beach Huts: Jay Blades and Jonathan Parr (photo from Jonathan Parr)

Jay and a film crew were down in Eastbourne to meet Jonathan Parr and find out more about his beach huts.

Jonathan has repurposed the two huts - known as ‘The Tooth’ (formerly known as ‘What unearthed?’) and ‘Spyglass’.

The beach huts were built in 2017.

The Tooth sells £1 ice creams with a range of sauces and sprinkles to choose from.

