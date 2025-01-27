Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sarah Lancashire has responded to a social media post, which joked that she is set to star as a popular contestant from The Traitors in a spin-off BBC drama.

The 60-year-old actress – who starred in BBC crime drama Happy Valley and, more recently, Netflix thriller Black Doves – has been identified as the perfect person to play Francesca Rowan-Plowden.

Francesca (Frankie) – an interior designer from Rye – made it to the final of The Traitors 2025. After being cruelly labelled as ‘irrelevant’ as part of a challenge earlier in the show, the 44-year-old mum became very significant in the final few episodes as she earned the Seer title.

This allowed Frankie to discover the identity of one of her fellow contestants – which had a huge impact on the rest of the game.

Unfortunately, it ultimately led to her being banished at the very final hurdle and she missed out on winning her share of the £94,600 cash prize.

However, her rise to centre stage has earned the attention of one of the country’s finest actors.

“BREAKING NEWS – Sarah Lancashire will play Francesca Rowan-Plowden in brand-new 10 part BBC One drama ‘The Mother’,” read a post from @georgegriffiths on X (formerly Twitter).

Lancashire – who has received multiple accolades, including three British Academy Television Awards and a nomination for an Olivier Award – seems very much keen on the idea.

Sarah Lancashire – who starred in BBC crime drama Happy Valley and, more recently, Netflix thriller Black Doves – has been identified as the perfect person to play Francesca Rowan-Plowden in a spin-off TV drama after The Traitors 2025. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She responded ‘Now I WOULD WATCH THIS!’ with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

In an Instagram post, Frankie said The Traitors ‘reinforced in me that to never give up on yourself, and love wins’

She added: “I had the most amazing experience. I challenged myself beyond what I ever thought was possible, and I made my boys proud- MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

"Thank you @bbc @studiolambert @mikecotton18 @sarahfay19 @lewietj @rikkionshow @annadrives and all the cast and crew for the most extraordinary once in lifetime opportunity, and for the most fabulous memories!!

Francesca Rowan Plowden on the set of The Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

"Thank you @claudiawinkle for being such a wonderful host and for the mum chats, and congratulations to @leannequigleyx and @jakeyybrown - such worthy winners and true 'faithfuls'!

"@charlotteberman91 you played a truly excellent game, and @alexanderdragonetti I wouldn't want to hang from a helicopter with anyone else!”