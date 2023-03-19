A student from Chichester who is 96 per cent blind scooped the top prize of £45,000 on the general knowledge quiz show The Wheel hosted by Michael McIntyre, broadcast on BBC1 on Saturday March 18, 2023.

Viewers were delighted when a blind contestant from Chichester won The Wheel answering a series of questions culminating in one on art to secure the £45,000 prize.

The winner, a young man called Toby, said that as a blind man a question on art would not have been his first choice … but with the help of Sara Cox, of whom he said he was a huge fan, he nailed the final question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven celebrities are rotated around a giant wheel offering advice on their chosen specialist subjects to three contestants selected at random on a smaller wheel.

Toby from Chichester wins the top prize in The Wheel

When Toby was given his chance he successfully cleared the remaining subjects on The Wheel – maths, rugby, gardening and comic books before facing the final arts question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “Toby, tell us what you can actually see?”

Toby replied: “I am 96 per cent blind so I see lights, I can tell the studio lights are on, but I can’t see you, I can’t see anyone around The Wheel. So everything is sound.

"I was born visually impaired, a genetic condition, and it got worse and I went fully blind when I was 16.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “We are so, so happy we could help you tonight. You’ve won £45,000, how do you feel Toby?”

To which Toby replied: “I am so overwhelmed, I am not an emotional person at all but honestly I could cry. It’s life changing. It’s hard to put into words, isn’t it?”

Explaining what he would do with the prize, he said: “I’ve amassed a lot of student debt so that would be number one, I think. And also being blind I don’t drive so my missus drives me around all the time and she needs an upgrade on a car, bless her. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad