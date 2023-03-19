Edit Account-Sign Out
This is how much a blind Chichester student won in 'life-changing prize' on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

A student from Chichester who is 96 per cent blind scooped the top prize of £45,000 on the general knowledge quiz show The Wheel hosted by Michael McIntyre, broadcast on BBC1 on Saturday March 18, 2023.

Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 19th Mar 2023, 22:06 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 22:07 GMT

Viewers were delighted when a blind contestant from Chichester won The Wheel answering a series of questions culminating in one on art to secure the £45,000 prize.

The winner, a young man called Toby, said that as a blind man a question on art would not have been his first choice … but with the help of Sara Cox, of whom he said he was a huge fan, he nailed the final question.

Seven celebrities are rotated around a giant wheel offering advice on their chosen specialist subjects to three contestants selected at random on a smaller wheel.

Toby from Chichester wins the top prize in The Wheel
When Toby was given his chance he successfully cleared the remaining subjects on The Wheel – maths, rugby, gardening and comic books before facing the final arts question.

Michael said: “Toby, tell us what you can actually see?”

Toby replied: “I am 96 per cent blind so I see lights, I can tell the studio lights are on, but I can’t see you, I can’t see anyone around The Wheel. So everything is sound.

"I was born visually impaired, a genetic condition, and it got worse and I went fully blind when I was 16.”

Michael said: “We are so, so happy we could help you tonight. You’ve won £45,000, how do you feel Toby?”

To which Toby replied: “I am so overwhelmed, I am not an emotional person at all but honestly I could cry. It’s life changing. It’s hard to put into words, isn’t it?”

Explaining what he would do with the prize, he said: “I’ve amassed a lot of student debt so that would be number one, I think. And also being blind I don’t drive so my missus drives me around all the time and she needs an upgrade on a car, bless her. “

Earlier in the show, Toby had said: “I am a university student. I study psychology and counselling. Outside of uni I am a content creator so I make videos about being blind on the internet. Sometimes they’re jokey, sometimes they’re informational.”

