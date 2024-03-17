Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Nicola de Little came tantalizingly close to scooping at least £64,000.

Having used all her lifelines she was left with two possible answers to the question 'The name of which of these stars in the constellation Orion means female warrior'.

There were just two possible correct answers as she had reduced the four options to two with her 'fifty-fifty'.

Nicola de Little from Horsham came tantalizingly close to opting for the correct £64,000 question on ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire broadcast on Sunday March 17, 2024.

Her instincts told her it was Bellatrix rather than Rigel and she nearly played on – but stopped short of saying the crucial words of commitment 'final answer' and eventually decided to quit taking the £32,000.

"I know I kind of reasoned it out - female warrior, asterix, but it seemed a bit too corny for me in the end," she said, explaining her decision.

But host Jeremy Clarkson said: "Nicola de Little you are leaving here with £32,000. Well done. But you got very, very close to going with Bellatrix. If you had said Bellatrix you'd now have £64,000.

"It's been a hoot having you here. It's been an absolute riot."

She proved a real star on the blockbuster game show, racing through the preliminary round ‘fastest finger’ and eventually using all her lifelines. Steve her partner was in the audience to cheer her on.