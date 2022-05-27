This week at Chichester Cinema at New Park

Cabaret

This is a taught psychological thriller that focuses on the futility of perfection – Black Swan on the water.

Cabaret is 50 years old and we are bringing back a restored print for three screenings. Set in Berlin on the eve of Nazi ascent to power, Cabaret remains a decadent and divine musical that stands the test of time and then some.

Happening is a brilliant French film following Anne who is faced with the choice between carrying an unplanned pregnancy to term at the expense of her dreams or risking imprisonment or worse by seeking an illegal backstreet abortion. A Golden Lion winner at Venice.

Documentary Wall of Shadows follows the plight of the Nepali sherpas expected to take huge risks to aid western climbers ascend a sacred mountain. Can the sherpa family reconcile their traditions with the lure of money for their son’s education?

The Bad Guys is a sharp, silly and frequently very funny animation from Dreamworks. After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark and Ms Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid jail they must become model citizens.

Pissaro: Father of Expressionism is our exhibition while we have another chance to see The Duke.