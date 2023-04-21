Three Colours trilogy to be shown at New Park cinema in Chichester

Three Colours Blue is one of French cinema’s most iconic films and we are showing the entire Three Colours trilogy over the next few weeks.

30 years since its release, Krzysztof Kieślowski’s vast meditation on love, fate and the unheard harmonies of the universe continues to haunt, amuse and move. Blue is the moodier of the three and Juliet Binoche is as charismatic as ever. Buy tickets for the trilogy for £25.

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

It’s old-fashioned in the best sense: solid, confident, simple, straightforward and entirely entertaining.

Three Colours Blue

Godland takes place at the end of the 19th century when a young Danish priest is sent to a remote part of Iceland. The deeper he travels into the Icelandic landscape, the more he loses a sense of his own reality, his mission and his sense of duty. The haunting beauty of Iceland is the star of this contemplative study of mortality and purpose.

Iranian director Nassan Nazer’s Winners is set in a provincial Iranian town where the children work hard to support their families. One day nine-year-old Yahya and his friend Leyla find a precious statue – it’s an Oscar statuette and the children set out to find its owner.

Writer-director Nazer packs the film with clever references that will particularly delight fans of global cinema.