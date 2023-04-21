Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
25 minutes ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
30 minutes ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
1 hour ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
2 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
12 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting

Three Colours trilogy to be shown at New Park cinema in Chichester

Three Colours Blue is one of French cinema’s most iconic films and we are showing the entire Three Colours trilogy over the next few weeks.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:05 BST

30 years since its release, Krzysztof Kieślowski’s vast meditation on love, fate and the unheard harmonies of the universe continues to haunt, amuse and move. Blue is the moodier of the three and Juliet Binoche is as charismatic as ever. Buy tickets for the trilogy for £25.

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s old-fashioned in the best sense: solid, confident, simple, straightforward and entirely entertaining.

Most Popular
Three Colours BlueThree Colours Blue
Three Colours Blue

Godland takes place at the end of the 19th century when a young Danish priest is sent to a remote part of Iceland. The deeper he travels into the Icelandic landscape, the more he loses a sense of his own reality, his mission and his sense of duty. The haunting beauty of Iceland is the star of this contemplative study of mortality and purpose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iranian director Nassan Nazer’s Winners is set in a provincial Iranian town where the children work hard to support their families. One day nine-year-old Yahya and his friend Leyla find a precious statue – it’s an Oscar statuette and the children set out to find its owner.

Writer-director Nazer packs the film with clever references that will particularly delight fans of global cinema.

Richard Warburton

Related topics:Ben AffleckNike