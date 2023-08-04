Tributes as Chichester International Film Festival director bows out

Andrew, whose works on screen include Rush, The Ipcress File, The Crown and Munich: The Edge of War, has lived near Chichester since 2008/9 but he had a little weekend place down here before: “And I think the first time I came to the festival was 2000. I go to a lot of film festivals around the world and they're all slightly different but what I love about Chichester, apart from the fact that it's local to me, is that considering its size it is very, very rich in its breadth and the audiences are great. I have brought down people to come to it and they have loved it. And there is always a sense that the audience that come to the screenings are well informed and ask really good questions.”

As Andrew says, film festivals are obviously the work of a team but at the same time they have to be a benign dictatorship in terms of the taste of the festival director and in that sense Roger has been one of the best: “I do think a lot of festivals come down to the personality of the director. Toronto was one of the first film festivals that I went to and the guy that ran it was a quite laid-back guy and you really felt that you were going to his festival but I think Toronto has expanded so much that you just don't feel that anymore and I couldn't even tell you now who the director at T oronto is because it's lost that aspect now. But in Chichester you can really sense Roger at the festival. What Roger has done is absolutely brilliant. I often see him at Berlin or Cannes and he walks miles. He gets to see the films personally and selects them personally and I think that really makes a difference compared to other film festivals that are basically ticking boxes. It makes such a difference and the fact is that he's done that for 31 years. I'm really curious to know what it's going to be like without him next year. I don't know what the succession planning is but I do know that he will be a very hard person to replace. I'm going to be there at the opening gala and I'm going to do a little speech about Roger just trying to sum up a sense of all that he's achieved and that's going to be quite tough to do.”