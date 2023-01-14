Ukraine International Film Festival launches in Brighton and Shoreham - how to get your tickets

The first Ukraine International Film Festival in Brighton & Sussex is happening this January.

Film festival

It is directed by Nataliya Valda, aided by Murray Woodfield, director of UK Film Festival London, and produced by Nataliya Valda from Valmedia and Latest Group CIC, the not-for-profit community organisation run in association with local television channel, Latest TV. The festival is hosted by Latest Musicbar and Ropetackle Arts Centre. The festival runs across 9 days: 6 days at Latest Musicbar and 3 days at The Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham, with the launch event at Latest Musicbar on January 18.

It promises “world class films made by world class Ukrainian filmmakers: Ukraine has a world class cultural history which it will not lose!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Please support us by buying tickets or making a donation and encouraging all your friends and colleagues to do the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are four paid for feature films at The Latest Music Bar on January 18th, 19th, 20th and Ukraine’s official selection for the Oscars on 26th. We think it could well win an Oscar!”

Mother of Apostles - 18th January - www.wegottickets.com/event/567491/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slovo House - 19th January - www.wegottickets.com/event/567493/

Why am I Alive - 20th January - www.wegottickets.com/event/567504/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klondike - 26th January - https://www.wegottickets.com/event/567511

Documentary Day - free entry (or donation) - 21st January – www.wegottickets.com/event/567519/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Day - free entry ( or donation) - 22nd January - www.wegottickets.com/event/567521/

There are also paid for screenings at the Ropetackle Shoreham on 23rd. 24th, 25th – tickets available from the Ropetackle: https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad