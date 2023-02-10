Valentine’s Day offer at Chichester's New Park cinema

We have a special offer for Valentine’s Day when we are offering two tickets for £14 to the unabashedly romantic Before Sunrise starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. Jesse and Celine spend the day wandering Vienna together knowing they will be separated the next morning.

Big vs Small

Moonage Daydream was such a success on its first run we thought we would bring this impressive celebration of David Bowie’s genius back to New Park. A montage of archive material, live performance footage, Bowie’s own experimental video art and paintings, movie and stage plus interviews with various normcore TV personalities with whom Bowie is unfailingly polite, open and charming.

Enys Men from the director of Bait is again set in Cornwall. A wildlife volunteer’s daily observations of a rare flower induce unsettling visions. This film will haunt you like few others with its eerie locations and a nagging sense of troubling uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Western fans can indulge in new Nicholas Cage-led gunslinging in The Old Way. We also have the classic Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid – one of Sam Peckinpah’s best films.

From the director of Whiplash and La La Land comes Babylon, a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess set in early Hollywood. With Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Big vs Small is a captivating documentary about an unlikely five-foot-tall female big-wave surfer battling the sea as well as her inner turmoil as an abuse survivor.