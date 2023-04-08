Barely has series three of Grace finished screening on ITV than filming begins on series four, Grace creator Peter James is delighted to confirm.

The latest series has enjoyed massive viewing figures, with the first episode up 700,000 viewers to 5.6 million on the 4.9 million which the first episode of series two enjoyed last year. The great news is that work on series four will soon be under way.

“They did a rolling commission and series four is already commissioned and we start filming on April 11. We're doing four more episodes and they will be filming right through until September. When that's done then there will have been 12 episodes made and we hope fairly soon we will get the commission for a further four episodes next year which will take it through to 16.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which means that the episodes are not far off catching up with the books: “Another four the year after that will take it up to 20 and I will be at 23 books by then plus the stand alone plus Sandy's story. I reckon that in 2026 the episodes will overtake me and I will have to start working on new stories. But I've got about 100 storylines that I have developed over the years in anticipation for this happening. I will hand the embryos over and I will work with the writers on writing the new tales.”

Grace

Peter admits he still has to pinch himself about the whole thing: “I can't quite believe it. I'm thinking what if I wake up and I've dreamt the whole thing or what if nobody watches. It really is a dream that has come true. From the early days of Roy Grace I so much wanted it to be done right. And I'm so happy with what they've done. The team at ITV have been so caring towards the series and towards my wishes and I really couldn't have asked for a better cast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Series three character credits: DS Roy Grace JOHN SIMM; DS Glenn Branson RICHIE CAMPBELL; DS Norman Potting CRAIG PARKINSON; DS Bella Moy LAURA ELPHINSTONE; Cleo Morey ZOE TAPPER; DS Nick Nicholl BRAD MORRISON; ACC Cassian Pewe SAM HOARE; Kevin Spinella ALEXANDER COBB; ACC Alison Vosper RAKIE AYOLA; Rachel Ryan HEATHER FOSTER; Johnny Kerridge THOMAS COOMBES; Mimi BONI ADELIYI; Rollo Mercer LUKE NORRIS; Mingo MAX KRUPSKI; Punt JAY OLIVER YIP; Badger ANDY APOLLO; Oliver Starling BEN WIGGINS; SOIT Officer CHARLOTTE WORKMAN; Jack Skerrit JACK PIERCE; DI Sid Barrow ROB JARVIS; Anna JO HERBERT; Roxy CHARLOTTE CHRISTOF; Detective Marcel Kullen ERNEST GROMOV; Sasha KIERA LESTER; Maggie JOANNA BROOKS; Dominic Pope NICHOLAS TIZZARD; Pippa Starling CLAUDIA JOLLY