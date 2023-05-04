WATCH: Brighton's Betsy-Blue English rings changes with gruesome horror

As Betsy-Blue says, she has been far more used to the comedy roles over the years in a versatile career so far. Now comes Sky Monster in which she plays Cindy on a plane ride to hell.

“It's a horror film which is completely different to what I usually do. My style has been very comedy based but I landed this role in this American film which is coming out in September. It has been made by the same people who have made the really controversial Winnie the Pooh remake as a horror film (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey) which has been a huge hit this year. It's been out in cinemas in the US but it's caused a lot of media controversy.

“I am in the new film and I play Cindy who is American which is great because I love accent work. And she takes her girlfriends on a private jet to a tropical destination but there is a sky kraken, like a monster in the sky, that takes hold of the plane in flight and one by one he drags the girlfriends out. There are some pretty gruesome death scenes. It is all just really gruesome and it was really fun to do because I've never done that sort of stuff before. It was just totally the opposite. It was really intense and it was very emotional. Filming a horror film is one of the hardest things that you could do as an actor, I think. The heightened emotions are just so draining. I really take my hat off to anyone who does more than a couple of horror films a year. One minute you're screaming, one minute you're crying and it just goes on.

Betsy-Blue English

“We actually filmed in Sussex in an airfield in the Crawley area. There were some amazing vintage aircraft that are now used as sets. It was great to do and everything is now in post-production. It will be going into cinemas. I don't have an exact date yet but it will be in September.”

In the mean time Betsy-Blue is working on a four part drama about Saltdean which she wrote: “It is a true story and it's quite a dark twisted story which I won't go into too much but it is set in the 80s and it is a story that has been passed down through my family. Basically it's a crime drama.

“We have finished the writing, me and my director, and I am really lucky because we pitched the idea to one production company and they took it on straight away. Now we are looking for the financing and once that is done we should start filming this year. You don't have to raise fortunes. You can do such a lot in film these days. You can be much more imaginative now than we could 20 years ago but we do have to raise a substantial amount. But once that happens then 100 per cent, it will start filming this year and now I'm going to play a small part in it.”