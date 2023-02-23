Watch Of Walking on Thin Ice for free at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill plus Q&A

Join us at the DLWP, Bexhill on Sunday March 5 at 3pm for a FREE film screening of 'Of Walking on Thin Ice' a film made by Benjamin Wigley, following the 500-mile journey (Camino to COP26) made on foot by hundreds of climate activists from Bristol and London to Glasgow for the COP26 Climate Conference in November 2021.

Walkers take the film to its world premiere at Bristol Encounters Festival

Stars of film about 500-mile trek to Scotland for Cop26 will join Ben Wigley – the filmmaker, Lews-based artist Barbara Keal – Artist and Creator of the Coat of Hopes who walked the Camino to COP and renowned Hastings-based filmmaker Andrew Kötting.

Of Walking on Thin Ice is a beautiful film which captures the spirit of hope in action embodied by the Camino to COP26, and the community of care and connection that was formed on this journey. The film which tells the story of a group of climate pilgrims who hiked 500 miles from the south of England to Scotland for last year’s climate conference in Glasgow.

Along the way, more than 1,000 people joined, some of them spending the whole 56 days sleeping on the floors of church halls, community centres, camping in churchyards and lodging in local villages. Film-maker Benjamin Wigley captured the adventure on 16mm celluloid using a vintage hand-crank Bolex camera.

Wigley has produced a dreamy, black and white impressionistic vision of England and Scotland, full of flag-waving activists pounding the pavements, lanes and towpaths, with a haunting soundtrack of song and conversation, sometimes sad, sometimes optimistic.

The film shows us not only how we can advocate and influence but also BE the change that we want for our world. The important message of the film makes it a valuable vehicle with which to continue our conversations about the climate crisis and what we can do about it.

The film screening will end with a short Q&A and panel discussion, taking part are Ben Wigley – the filmmaker, Barbara Keal – Artist and Creator of the Coat of Hope, Lorraine and Leon Panitzke who walked the Camino to COP and renowned filmmaker Andrew Kötting whose film Gallivant follows his journey around the coastline of Britain in the company of his grandmother Gladys and his daughter Eden.

Along the journey people bought along patches they had created to sew onto a cloak worn by Lewes-based artist Barbara Keal, together they created a beautiful garment that carries the hopes, griefs, prayers and messages of individuals along the route. Barbara Keal’s ‘Coat of Hopes’ will be on display at the screening.