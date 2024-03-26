West Sussex couple break record on BBC game show Bridge of Lies with Ross Kemp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by actor and author Ross Kemp, the ‘nail-biting quiz’ sees contestants use knowledge, strategy and a ‘little luck’ to win a cash prize – one wrong step and they lose everything.

Blake Britton and Richard Daniels, from Goring-by-Sea, formed a team with friends Thom Mayes-White and Barry Mayes-White, from Leicestershire.

In the show, which first aired on Monday afternoon (March 25), the team ended up victorious – winning £8,400. The contestants were told this is the most anyone has won on the show since it first began in March 2022.

Blake said: “We were told we were the biggest winners of the show's history. It’s absolutely brilliant.

"We had contingencies planned if things didn't go our way but we did as good as we could do it.

“Everybody did absolutely brilliantly and we couldn't be more pleased about it.”

Blake, 47, moved from the United States to West Sussex to live with Richard, 52, in 2015 after the pair met via Facebook.

Blake, Richard, Thom and Barry will appear on Bridge of Lies on BBC One at 4.30pm on Monday (March 25).

The couple were able to give their teammates some moral support, as they had experienced a TV quiz show before.

“I had been up there before for Fifteen to One in 2016,” Blake said.

"Richard and I also did Pointless in 2019. We didn't do so well with that.

“It was quite invaluable having already been there and already having that knowledge of what was going to happen. It was great.”

Despite having past experience, Blake said seeing himself on TV was still ‘quite surreal’.

“Richard was the unofficial narrator of the show with so many vocal cues they added in,” he added. “We are all completely chuffed about it.

“We said on the show we want to spend the money on a holiday to Disneyland Paris at Halloween. It will also be going towards our new electric vehicle.”

On Bridge of Lies, every team member faces the bridge – choosing who tackles each crossing depending on the question category. Each Bridge crossing has 32 potential steps, including 22 truths and ten lies.

They must cross the bridge by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, earning money for each correct answer. Step on a lie and the bridge will half their money, step on three lies and they are out of the game. There is always a safe path across the bridge – they just have to find it.

Once the team have each faced the bridge on their own, those who have been successful will join forces to face the final crossing for a chance to take home the cash.

Promoting the show on his social media, Ross Kemp said the third series is ‘bigger and better than ever’, with ‘some fantastic teams of contestants who I loved getting to know’.

He added: “One very brave team even managed to take home the biggest cash prize in Bridge of Lies history!”

Asked what he thought of the actor – who rose to prominence as Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap opera EastEnders – Blake said: “Ross is exactly how he appeared on television.

"It was the same with Richard [Osman] and Alexander [Armstrong] on Pointless. They were all very nice and accommodating.

"You don't get to see and interact with them for very long but when you do, it's great.

"It's quite terrifying when you know you are being recorded on television – you are afraid you are going to mess up.

“We don't go out quizzing very much but we watch the shows all the time.

"I'm trying to get on The Chase and I've applied to Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Michael McIntyre's The Wheel.”