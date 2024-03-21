Hosted by actor and author Ross Kemp, the ‘nail-biting quiz’ sees contestants use knowledge, strategy and a ‘little luck’ to win a cash prize – one wrong step and they lose everything.

Blake Britton and Richard Daniels, from Goring-by-Sea, formed a team with friends Thom Mayes-White and Barry Mayes-White, from Leicestershire.

Blake, who works at Worthing Hospital, said: “It was mid last year when we found out we were going onto the show.

“I applied on behalf of myself, partner and two friends.

“We had a Zoom call with all four of us together. They liked us enough after the video audition to book us in.

"They arranged our transport to BBC Glasgow in Scotland.

“We got prepped with make up and everything. We had our strategies and we were well prepared.”

Blake, 47, moved from the United States to West Sussex to live with Richard, 52, in 2015 after the pair met via Facebook.

The couple were able to give their teammates some moral support, as they had experienced a TV quiz show before.

“I had been up there before for Fifteen to One in 2016,” Blake said.

"Richard and I also did Pointless in 2019. We didn't do so well with that.

“It was quite invaluable having already been there and already having that knowledge of what was going to happen. It was great.”

On Bridge of Lies, every team member faces the bridge – choosing who tackles each crossing depending on the question category. Each Bridge crossing has 32 potential steps, including 22 truths and ten lies.

They must cross the bridge by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, earning money for each correct answer. Step on a lie and the bridge will half their money, step on three lies and they are out of the game. There is always a safe path across the bridge – they just have to find it.

Once the team have each faced the bridge on their own, those who have been successful will join forces to face the final crossing for a chance to take home the cash.

Promoting the show on his social media, Ross Kemp said the third series is ‘bigger and better than ever’, with ‘some fantastic teams of contestants who I loved getting to know’.

He added: “One very brave team even managed to take home the biggest cash prize in Bridge of Lies history!”

Asked what he thought of the actor – who rose to prominence as Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap opera EastEnders – Blake said: “Ross is exactly how he appeared on television.

"It was the same with Richard [Osman] and Alexander [Armstrong] on Pointless. They were all very nice and accommodating.

"You don't get to see and interact with them for very long but when you do, it's great.

"It's quite terrifying when you know you are being recorded on television – you are afraid you are going to mess up.

“We don't go out quizzing very much but we watch the shows all the time.

"I'm trying to get on The Chase and I've applied to Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Michael McIntyre's The Wheel.”

Blake, Richard, Thom and Barry will appear on Bridge of Lies on BBC One at 4.30pm on Monday (March 25). You will have a second chance to see how they got on at 7.15am on Tuesday (March 26).

The episode will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

1 . BBC Bridge of Lies Blake Britton and Richard Daniels, from Goring-by-Sea, formed a team with friends Thom Mayes-White and Barry Mayes-White, from Leicestershire. Photo: BBC

2 . BBC Bridge of Lies Hosted by actor and author Ross Kemp, the ‘nail-biting quiz’ sees contestants use knowledge, strategy and a ‘little luck’ to win a cash prize – one wrong step and they lose everything. Photo: BBC

3 . BBC Bridge of Lies Blake, 47, moved from the United States to West Sussex to live with Richard, 52, in 2015 after the pair met via Facebook. Photo: Blake Britton

4 . BBC Bridge of Lies Blake, Richard, Thom and Barry will appear on Bridge of Lies on BBC One at 4.30pm on Monday (March 25). You will have a second chance to see how they got on at 7.15am on Tuesday (March 26). Photo: Blake Britton