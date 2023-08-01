"Who am I?” is theme of Sussex film-making competition

Alan Cross, from the Film Makers, said: “We're looking for creative individuals of all ages, passionate about storytelling to explore this theme through the art of film. Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker with serious kit or a total newbie with a smart phone, showcase your creative skills and explore your identity. Winners will be selected on: storytelling, technical ability, interpretation of the theme, emotion and entertainment value, with an audience showcase autumn event to show the films on the big screen at Ferring Village Hall.”

There is no restriction on genre or style: “Put your own unique film perspective on the theme of self- discovery and show us your story. More details on www.southdownsfilmmakers.org.uk. “Films should be a maximum of ten minutes in length, shot in full HD, 1920x1080 pixels, in landscape format, using the 16x9 ratio. Entries can be submitted via the website where you can find full details of how to upload your work. The deadline is provisionally September 29.

“To be honest, it’s really being done in an attempt to promote the club and bring more people through our doors as the club is literally dying off with more and more members passing away and fewer and fewer people to pay the subs and support the club. We recently went from 50 members pre-pandemic to about 20 now. It’s become quite an elderly group who have hung on to the concept of meeting physically where younger film-makers do their own thing on YouTube and TikTok etc so we really want to try and appeal to a younger crowd in an attempt to keep the club going into the future as there is so much benefit from actually meeting people in the flesh and making projects together. I’m keen to reach out to a younger audience. The theme is Who Am I? as we thought it would be good to get members of the public to explore their identity and go on a journey of self-discovery through the art of film – and it might also produce some emotional content on screen, which is always more interesting.”

Alan Cross (contributed pic)