Who won The Apprentice 2023: Congratulations to the winner after final two candidates went head-to-head to launch their businesses in a bid to secure Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment
The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment from billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. Tonight we watched the final two candidates go head-to-head to launch their businesses with the help of those who have been fired this series.
Marnie Swindells showcased her boxing gym, Bronx Beyond Boxing, and Rochelle Anthony showed how she wants to expand her salon and hair academy business, The Dolls House Salon. You can use our gallery to remind yourself of all 18 candidates and who left the process when, as we have ranked them in order.
