Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
6 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
7 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
7 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons

Who won The Apprentice 2023: Congratulations to the winner after final two candidates went head-to-head to launch their businesses in a bid to secure Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment

The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment from billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. Tonight we watched the final two candidates go head-to-head to launch their businesses with the help of those who have been fired this series.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 23:13 GMT

Marnie Swindells showcased her boxing gym, Bronx Beyond Boxing, and Rochelle Anthony showed how she wants to expand her salon and hair academy business, The Dolls House Salon. You can use our gallery to remind yourself of all 18 candidates and who left the process when, as we have ranked them in order.

The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates have been battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar

1. The Apprentice BBC.jpg

The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates have been battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar Photo: BBC

The Apprentice winner Marnie Swindells is a court advocate from London and a gold medal-winning boxer who can be headstrong.

2. Marnie Swindells

The Apprentice winner Marnie Swindells is a court advocate from London and a gold medal-winning boxer who can be headstrong. Photo: BBC

Rochelle Anthony lives in Bedfordshire and owns a hair salon and academy. She says she is a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman.

3. Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle Anthony lives in Bedfordshire and owns a hair salon and academy. She says she is a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman. Photo: BBC

Megan Hornby is the current favourite to win The Apprentice. She lives in East Yorkshire and owns a sweet shop and cafe. She says her USP is honesty and she has impressed with her calm, sensible approach.

4. Megan Hornby

Megan Hornby is the current favourite to win The Apprentice. She lives in East Yorkshire and owns a sweet shop and cafe. She says her USP is honesty and she has impressed with her calm, sensible approach. Photo: BBC

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Alan SugarBBC One