Find Me A Star Talent Show

Social Media Star John C has put together a talent show called Find Me A Star in Hastings so if you do the following acts get in touch Singer,Dancer,Comedian, or any other act then contact us today Email [email protected] WhatsApp 07405653067 Facebook @johnccoops or @findmeastar Instagram @findmeastar Provide following details Name,Age,Name of Act 23rd August 2023 from 4pm till 6pm Kids have to leave at 6pm but after show our very own Social Media star John C will be doing his karaoke gig catch him there also every Monday from 7pm at The Havelock Pub Venue is The Havelock Pub next door to The Crypt and Yates in Hastings Town Business Sponsors Loadfast Waste Happy Faces Entertainment Clifford & Hayles Electrical Contractors Dugout Cafe Hastings Must signup by 22nd august 2023