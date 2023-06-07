Findon Place Findon, Worthing Garden Open Day (National Garden Scheme)

Stunning grounds and gardens surrounding a Grade II listed Georgian country house (not open), nestled at the foot of the South Downs. The most glorious setting for a tapestry of perennial borders set off by Sussex flint walls. The many charms including a yew allee, cloud pruned trees, espaliered fruit trees, a productive ornamental kitchen garden, rose arbours and arches, and a cutting garden.
The garden is open for The National Garden Scheme Sun 2 July (3pm-7pm). Admission £7, children free. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information and booking. Cream teas.
Visits also by arrangement May 1 to September 8 for groups of 15 to 40. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit contact Miss Caroline Hill on 01903 877085 or [email protected] Place Findon Worthing BN14 0RF
