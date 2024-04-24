First Dementia Choir meeting hits all the right notes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The informal choir session was organised by Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, at their dedicated day centre in Robin Road.

Sarah Johnson, team leader at Guild Care Dementia Day Services had spotted the demand for a local dementia choir and was overwhelmed by the response.

Sarah said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our new Dementia Choir was such a huge success! It was fantastic to see so many new faces. People living with dementia came along with their loved ones to join in, and the atmosphere was just amazing.

“We have quite a large space here so there was plenty of room to welcome all our singers for a joyful afternoon filled with music and song.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves which was wonderful to see and I’d like to add a very special thank you to Ric for running such a fantastic launch of our choir.”

The Dementia Choir is free to join with no need to book, so people simply turned up on the Saturday afternoon to join the music session led by Ric Grey.

Ric belongs to several choirs himself and runs a music therapy group. He’s also a volunteer minibus driver for Guild Care, helping older people to get to and from activities.

Sarah added: “Singing is good for mental health and good for the soul. Music and singing is so important for people living with dementia, so we hope that the choir helps people build new connections and friendships as well as supporting each other in a very friendly, fun space which is free from judgment or stigma. We’re all about positive experiences and we’d love to welcome even more people at our May choir session!”

The next session of Haviland House Day Services Dementia Choir will be on Saturday, May 18, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm with a break for tea and biscuits.

For more information, contact Sarah or Heather on [email protected] or simply make a date in the diary to come along with your loved one living with dementia and join the fun.