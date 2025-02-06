Forestry England reveals a forest-full of affordable family adventures for February half term

This February half term, Forestry England offers families an incredible range of low-cost and free activities in the nation's forests. With most activities completely free and others costing as little as £4 to £5, families can enjoy great value outdoor adventures.

At Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest, there is something for everyone this February half term, from exciting character trails to stargazing opportunities, making it one of the most affordable ways for families to spend quality time together during the school break. With everyone living within an hour's drive of a forest and with many activities completely free, the nation's forests offer exceptional value for money.

Here are nine fantastic value-for-money activities families can enjoy.

1. Stick Man family adventure trails

Family adventures at Bedgebury National Pinetum

This February half term, families can embark on a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man, the beloved character from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's popular book. The specially designed activity trails, running across 26 forests in England, invite young explorers to help Stick Man find his way back to the family tree.

Along the route, children can enjoy nine interactive activity stations and six spotter panels, where they'll build with sticks, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. For just £4, families can buy an activity pack including materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport to collect stamps during their forest adventure. The activity pack provides hours of entertainment, making it excellent value for money.

Cost: £4 per activity pack. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

2. Join Wallace and Gromit for the ultimate forest walkies

Walking in the forest at Bedgebury National Pinetum

Make walking your pooch a fun, activity the whole family will enjoy this half term by taking on dog-friendly challenges together! The Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trail is packed with games and challenges designed for your family and your dog to tackle. Simply use the free OS Maps app to follow the route and discover a series of panels, each featuring a different dog-tastic activity and a crossword clue to solve.

Download the route on OS Maps and pick up your Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit pack before you set off. It’s filled with tips, activities, and more ideas to make your adventure unforgettable!

Cost: App: free. £5 per Forest Walkies pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

3. Explore a Gruffalo sculpture trail

Forest Walkies at Bedgebury National Pinetum

Set off on a memorable day out this February half-term and venture into the deep dark wood with your family to find the Gruffalo and other creatures from Julia Donaldson’s classic story. Each sculpture has been hand-carved and placed in different positions. Can you find them all?

Your little ones will love meeting Mouse, Owl, Fox, Snake and Squirrel as well as the Gruffalo and the Gruffalo's child!

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

4. Play tree trumps

Stickman Trail at Bedgebury National Pinetum

Does your family enjoy a game of Top Trumps? This February half term, download and print your very own game of Tree Trumps and challenge your family to a competition of height, timber value and most importantly, climb-ability!

Tree trumps is a great way get to know all about the different tree species growing in the nations forests and discover some of their leafy secrets!

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

5. Cycle through the forest

This half-term, dust off your bikes, pack your helmets and head out to the forest with the family for an adventure amongst the trees. Cycling is a fantastic way to explore our beautiful forests and is perfect for all ages and abilities. Whether you're looking for a gentle circular route or an exciting pump track to learn new skills, there's something for everyone.

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

6. Reconnect with nature on a wellbeing trail Did you know that simply taking time to be mindful can be good for children's health and happiness? During half-term, spend some quality time away from screens with your family and connect with nature on one of Forestry England’s wellbeing trails.

As well as the wellbeing trails, families can also give forest bathing a go. Simply find a quiet spot where your kids feel safe and relaxed and start practicing the art of forest bathing with Forestry England’s downloadable activity sheets.

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

7. Head out on a family walk The nation’s forests have some of the most beautiful landscapes in England, and with everyone living within an hour’s drive it makes it easy to pop on your boots, pack a picnic and discover some fantastic family walks.

With stunning viewpoints, sculpture trails and wildlife hides, to quiet riverside strolls and leg-stretching hikes, our woods and forests have walks to suit kids of all ages.

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

8. Discover nature’s giants Redwood trees are some of the tallest and largest trees in the world and in the winter months their bark really stands out. Although still very young and quite a bit smaller than their Californian cousins, the giant and coast redwoods that are in our forests are still magnificent to see and will have your children in awe!

With now over half a million to discover in the nation’s forests, head out using Forestry England’s map to discover magnificent examples of these trees this half term!

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

9. Look out for animal tracks Winter months are an excellent time to get to know mammals in the forest. You may not meet an animal face to face, but you can read the tracks and signs they leave behind. Prints in the mud can show the journeys animals in the forest have shared alongside you. You can quickly learn the difference between foxes, badgers and deer. Did you know the only mammals that hibernate in the winter are hedgehogs, dormice and bats?

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Forestry England is committed to ensuring nature is accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. With eight out of ten activities completely free and activity packs starting from just £4, families can enjoy multiple forest adventures throughout half term without worrying about the cost. These affordable activities offer the perfect opportunity to create priceless memories while connecting with nature.