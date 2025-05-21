Forties fever: living history takes over Newhaven Fort

Newhaven Fort is inviting visitors to step back in time and experience the sights, sounds and stories of the 1940s as it hosts a commemorative World War Two Living History Weekend on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June.

Included with standard admission, visitors will have the chance to explore a unique collection of wartime artefacts, including equipment from British, American, Soviet and German forces, alongside classic British and American military vehicles.

Reenactors will be on site to bring the 1940s to life with live demonstrations and hands-on displays, while experts will be on hand to share insights into Sussex and Britain’s wartime past.

Francis Pulham, collections custodian at Newhaven Fort, said: “This weekend offers visitors of all ages a remarkable insight into both the grit and glamour of the 1940s.

“It’s not just about WWII – it’s also a celebration of the era, from the clothing and culture to the everyday experiences of those on the home front and the battlefield.”

More than 50 living history reenactors are expected to attend, including the 2nd Armoured HQ Living History Group, who will showcase 16 authentic U.S. Army vehicles used to support troops and keep the front lines well supplied.

Other groups taking part include The Fighting French, Soviet Affairs Living History Group, 1FJD Grüne Teufel, Ham and Jam Living History and Home Guard groups, alongside individual collectors and vehicle owners.

The event is one of many family-friendly activities taking place at the fort throughout 2025, which includes a jam-packed calendar of workshops, guided tours, exhibitions and talks.

Following a £7.5 million restoration, Newhaven Fort reopened to the public earlier this year with a new adventure playground, improved interactive exhibitions and a 1970s-themed escape room.

Visitors can access newly opened areas, including the Battery Observation Post with panoramic views of the Sussex coastline, and relax in the on-site café run by Cadence Cycle Club.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk