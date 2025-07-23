Free Brighton Pride Photobooth, the Chosen Fam Cam

This Brighton Pride, Skittles is launching the Chosen Fam Cam, a free photobooth where you, your friends, and your chosen family can capture the joy of pride. What: The Chosen Fam Cam - a free vibrant photobooth created in collaboration with LGBTQ+ artist Ashton Attz Where: Brighton, i360, East Side, Lower Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2LN When: Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August (11am-6pm) How: Free and open to all (under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult) – just turn up!

This Pride season, SKITTLES® has launched the Chosen Fam Cam a joyful, colourful travelling photobooth inviting everyone to celebrate their Chosen Family. Following its first stop at Pride in London, the booth has travelled to Brighton’s seafront.

Designed in collaboration with Ashton Attzs, a queer artist known for bold and inclusive visual storytelling, the Chosen Fam Cam is more than just a photo op, it’s a space to honour and capture the people who support, uplift and love us unconditionally.

Ashton Attzs said: “In creating the design for the SKITTLES® Chosen Fam Cam I chose to illustrate lots of different type of people participating in their hobby groups and community interests to showcase what the chosen families of today can look like. Some of these include, line dancing, playing video games, baking, watching women’s football, gardening, weightlifting at queer gyms and hiking. I took inspiration from groups I am part of myself and spaces and groups that my friends attend.”

Right by Brighton’s iconic i360, the SKITTLES® ‘Chosen Fam Cam’ photobooth will be popping up on 2nd and 3rd August, ready for Pride-goers to strike a pose, celebrate their chosen family, and soak up the joyful spirit on the seafront.

Florence McGivern, SKITTLES® Senior Brand Manager said: “We know that the bond between friends and community groups can be liberating and transformative. Chosen families can offer love, laughter and unwavering support proving that family is all about letting your colours shine, not just biology. We’re thrilled to be bringing the ‘Chosen Fam Cam’ to Brighton, a city with such a proud and vibrant LGBTQ+ history, to celebrate Pride and provide a space for people to capture memories with those who matter the most to them with their very own Chosen Family portrait.”

Every visitor will receive a downloadable image via a custom link, perfect for sharing across social media. Guests are encouraged to post using @uk_skittles and the tag #ChosenFamily, helping to spotlight the many beautiful and diverse forms that family can take.

As part of SKITTLES® ongoing support and work in the queer community over the last ten years, the ‘Chosen Fam Cam’ forms part of a wider campaign and proud partnership with Queer Britain. Working with the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum, SKITTLES® is celebrating and spotlighting the enduring legacy of Chosen Families throughout queer history.

Brighton marks the second appearance of the Chosen Fam Cam following its debut at London Pride, and before it travels across the country to Manchester Pride later this summer.