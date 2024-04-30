FCBD is a yearly event hosted by local comic book shops where nearly 50 different titles are given away for free. The titles serve all age ranges and have content exclusive to the books not printed anywhere else.While everyone can get comics for free they do encourage people to donate on the day with all proceeds going to Chichester and Worthing Food banks.Owen Lambert, owner of CGC since 2015 says: "This is always a great day showing people's enthusiasm for comics and raising money for good causes."This year allows a double celebration as May 4 is also Star Wars day with the free Star Wars comic expected to be popular.Any enquiries can be made to the store on [email protected] or on 01243 789053