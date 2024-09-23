FREE Crowborough fireworks event

By Karen Wiles
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Lights, Camera, Action!!! Crowborough Town Council are pleased to invite you to the annual Fireworks event taking place 7pm on Tuesday 5th November 2024 at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough. Every year the Crowborough Firework Display has a theme to music and this year we are pleased to announce that the theme is, A Night at the Movies!

Starting from 7pm, there will be hot food & drinks to enjoy before the Firework display begins. At 7.15pm there will be a welcome from the Town Mayor and the lightning of the Beacon, followed by the Firework display at 7:30pm.

With this year’s exciting theme, you can expect another truly spectacular display!

The Crowborough Miniature Railway will be open and offering train rides from 6.30pm until crowds disperse, normally about 8pm.

Fireworks night

Entrance to the Firework Display is FREE however, we will be collecting donations for the mayor’s charities, Friends of Crowborough Hospital and The Good Company People. These are important charities in Crowborough and we encourage people to please bring along some cash to give generously to these important, local charities on the night. Alternatively, we are aware that not everybody carries cash anymore and donations are gratefully received online at any time here: crowboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/about-us/town-mayor/the-mayors-charities/

Please note parking is limited at the recreation ground and visitors are advised to use the free car parking in the town centre.

