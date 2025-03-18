Free Easter fun for families in Burgess Hill

Family Fun Sessions at The King’s Church – Monday, 7th April

The highly anticipated Family Fun Sessions will return to The King’s Church on Monday, 7th April. They will run at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, where there will be a range of activities for all ages, as well as services to offer information and support to families. These sessions are exclusively for families of children & young people with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and spaces must be booked in advance.

‘Rock up and Ride’ at the BMX Track – Tuesday, 8th April

Get ready to ride at the Burgess Hill BMX track on Tuesday, 8th April, with ‘Rock up and Ride’! Free coaching sessions will be offered at 10.30am and 1pm, with DJ Matt spinning tunes throughout the day from 10.30am-4pm. While coaching must be booked in advance, children are welcome to drop by and enjoy the music and ride. Burgess Hill Football Club will also be open from 10am-3pm for hot drinks.

Tennis Taster Sessions – Wednesday, 9th and 16th April

Aspiring tennis stars can try out tennis at St John’s Park on Wednesday, 9th and 16th April, from 2-4pm. A qualified coach will lead the taster sessions, which are aimed at children aged 5-14. Spaces are limited, and a waiver must be completed ahead of attendance.

Basketball Taster Sessions – Thursday, 10th and 17th April

Basketball enthusiasts aged 9-14 are invited to participate in taster sessions on Thursday, 10th and 17th April, from 10am-12pm at Maple Drive Multi-Sports Court and St John’s Park Basketball Court. A waiver must be completed prior to attending.

Easter Bonnet Making and Parade – Monday, 14th April

Join us for a creative Easter Bonnet Making workshop at The Kiln on Monday, 14th April. Sessions will be held at 9.30am, 10.30am, and 11.30am for children aged 5-11. After crafting their bonnets, participants will be able to take part in a fun parade to show off their creations, followed by a free picnic for all. Spaces for this event are limited, so booking in advance is essential from 31stMarch.

Easter Town Trail – Monday, 7th April to Thursday, 17th April

The ever-popular Easter Town Trail is back! From Monday, 7th April to Thursday 17th April, children can help Bramble find his lost Easter bonnet supplies around the town centre. Participants can follow clues, collect items, and return their completed map to the Help Point for a chance to win a fantastic prize! Every completed form will also be entered into a prize draw.

For more details on these events and to make bookings, visit the Burgess Hill Town Council website at burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/

Event Sponsors and Partners

The Family Fun Sessions are sponsored by The Budding Foundation and co-organized by The King’s Church.

‘Rock up and Ride’ is funded by The Mid Sussex Partnership, in coordination with Gosport BMX and Respect Youth Club.

The Easter Bonnet Making event is planned and run in association with The Burgess Hill Creative Community and Central Sussex Rotary, with donations from Burgess Hill Yarnbombers. Sandwiches for the picnic are being gifted by The Mustard Seed Café.

For any questions, please call 01444 247726 or email [email protected].

