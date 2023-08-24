Free family friendly dance festival coming to Hailsham

Journeys Festival of Dance is a celebration of diverse and vibrant dance styles from around the world. The festival will make an appearance in Hailsham on Saturday, September 23rd, featuring free performances, workshops, and activities for all ages and abilities.

The festival’s highlight will be the captivating appearance of French dance company Compagnie Bilbobasso, performing ‘Amor’, combining tango, fire, and theatre in their spectacular show, taking place at 8pm in Vicarage Lane Car Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will also feature the Corina Piatti Tango Trio, a talented group of musicians and singers. With Corina Piatti on guitar and vocals, accompanied by Simon Morris on bass guitar and Mussinghi B. Edwards, the trio will be bringing the authentic sounds of Argentine tango to Vicarage Field. Performance timings are 11:45am and repeated at 1:00pm.

Compagnie Bilbobasso's Show 'AMOR'

For those who would like to learn some tango moves themselves, there will be an opportunity to join in with the tango workshops led by Caola Degener-Pereira, a professional tango dancer and teacher. The workshops will be held at 11am and again at 12:15pm at Vicarage Field.

Journeys festival of Dance is a free outdoor event for all ages that is not to be missed!