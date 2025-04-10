FREE fish and chips in Eastbourne and Brighton: are you a Frank, Francesca, Harry, or Harriet?

Since enlisting Danny Dyer as ‘The CodFather’, it’s safe to say Frank’s RedHot Sauce has got the nation talking about fish and chips – all while putting a flavourful twist on a classic dish.

To entice the nation to experience the bold, new taste firsthand, Frank’s RedHot has teamed up with the iconic Harry Ramsden’s to truly kick your Friday chippy tea up a notch…or two. Introducing Fish and Frank’s - a sizzling twist on the classic, where Frank’s RedHot’s signature flavour & heat meets Harry Ramsden’s world famous fish batter, kicking your Friday treat up a notch.

To celebrate the partnership, the Harry Ramsden’s chain (seven* locations in total) will be giving away a free takeaway portion of Fish and Frank's for anyone who can prove their name is either Harry, Harriet, Frank, or Francesca on Friday 11th April*.

And the fun doesn’t stop there – Fish and Frank’s will be up for grabs at key Harry Ramsden’s restaurants across the country for one month, which will also have Frank’s RedHot available as a condiment for the next six months to provide customers with the added option of an extra drizzle. The chain’s flagship location in Bournemouth will also be rebranded to ‘Frank’s RedHot Ramsden’s’ for the next four weeks, bringing the partnership to life with one of the UK’s most iconic fish and chip hubs.

The collaboration marks the next chapter in Frank’s RedHot’s mission to kick it up a notch – continuing momentum from its ‘Codfather’ campaign earlier this year which enlisted east-end legend Danny Dyer. It's part of the broader commitment from Frank’s RedHot to elevate key pillars of British culture - from sports to mealtimes and more.

Amit Singh, UK Marketing Director at McCormick said: "We’re beyond excited to bring the perfect balance of flavour and heat of Frank’s RedHot to a true British institution, Harry Ramsden’s. The new Fish and Frank’s menu item is the perfect way for fish and chip lovers to enjoy their favourite meal kicked up a notch. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions when they get their first taste!"

Edwina Low, Head of Marketing at Deep Blue Restaurants: "Harry Ramsden’s is built on tradition, but like Frank’s RedHot, we also love pushing the boundaries of flavour. This partnership allows us to bring something fresh, exciting, and a little fiery to the table – and we can’t wait to introduce the new menu at our iconic Bournemouth flagship restaurant on the 11th April as well as our locations across the nation.”

Don’t Miss Out: Head to your local Harry Ramsden’s on April 11th for your limited time only Fish and Frank’s. Follow the fiery fun by keeping up with all the details on social media via @franksredhot_UK and @harryramsdensuk.

*The namesake offer will be available at participating restaurants only, including Blackpool, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cheshire Oaks, Eastbourne, Great Yarmouth and Salford Quays Harry Ramsden's locations. Promotion only available for the first 200 people at each location on launch day (Friday 11th April 2025) and the portion will include a cone of Fish and Frank’s. Customers are required to bring proof of ID and will be subject to the manager’s discretion.

