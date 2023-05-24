FREE half term photography workshop for all Worthing children aged nine to 15

The Original Minds Circle (OMC) brings together brilliant minds from Year 5 – Year 11 from anywhere across the Worthing community, not just for students of Our Lady of Sion School, where the workshop takes place.

FREE Photography Workshop for all young photographers (age 9-15) at Sion School

Membership to the OMC is free and includes a number of events across the academic year offering opportunities for original thinkers. This half term, the offering is ‘Image Conscience’ with Nick Ford - Photography.

The aim of this workshop is to capture a young person’s thoughts and conscience around current global issues through a single Instagram-style photograph.

In a way, it endeavours to capture “a picture paints a thousand words”….

The 'Image Conscience' photograph will capture the young person’s perspective on a particular issue/concern/passion relating to current global matters.

There will be five areas of focus:

•The Environment

•Conflict

•Poverty and Wealth

•Role-Models and Leadership

•Diversity and Inclusivity

Each child will submit at least one Instagram-style square photograph, working either individually or in groups. Nick, will judge the best photo from each category and there will be prizes awarded.

All photographs will then be uploaded to a digital gallery and it is hoped that the best examples will be included in a physical Art Exhibition.

