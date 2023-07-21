NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Friends of Lewes Talk: Lewes Heritage Open Days 2023: a preview – Tuesday 8 August 2023, 7:30pm

Marcus Taylor's talk on Zoom will highlight some of the interesting buildings featuring in Lewes Heritage Open Days during 8-10 September 2023.
By Barbara MerchantContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

Heritage Open Days has been an annual series of national events since 1994. Friends of Lewes has been centrally involved in this annual celebration of our heritage for many years, taking on the primary responsibility for organising the weekend about 10 years ago.

This year offers a tempting selection: Lewes offers plenty to choose from and this year sees a mix of new places and long-standing favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme, spread over 8th to 10th September, includes free access to 17 different buildings, some with special tours. In addition, six different guided walks will take place in the town with different start times to cater for high levels of interest. Some of the events are for limited numbers and require online booking, which is planned to open on August 18th.

Most Popular
Rusty House, LewesRusty House, Lewes
Rusty House, Lewes

This Zoom talk is free to members of the Friends of Lewes, and £4 to non-members. Non-members can buy a ticket at www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-lewes, which will provide a Registration link for this Zoom talk. Members will be sent emails with the Zoom Registration link.

Related topics:Zoom