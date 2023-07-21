Friends of Lewes Talk: Lewes Heritage Open Days 2023: a preview – Tuesday 8 August 2023, 7:30pm

Marcus Taylor's talk on Zoom will highlight some of the interesting buildings featuring in Lewes Heritage Open Days during 8-10 September 2023.

Heritage Open Days has been an annual series of national events since 1994. Friends of Lewes has been centrally involved in this annual celebration of our heritage for many years, taking on the primary responsibility for organising the weekend about 10 years ago.

This year offers a tempting selection: Lewes offers plenty to choose from and this year sees a mix of new places and long-standing favourites.

The programme, spread over 8th to 10th September, includes free access to 17 different buildings, some with special tours. In addition, six different guided walks will take place in the town with different start times to cater for high levels of interest. Some of the events are for limited numbers and require online booking, which is planned to open on August 18th.

Rusty House, Lewes