Fun-filled family open day at Haywards Heath Social Club

On Saturday April 8, Haywards Heath Social Club opens its doors to all for a fun filled Easter family day.

Find Haywards Heath Social Club at 6-8 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EG.

Established over 100 years ago, and formally known as Haywards Heath United Service Club, this gem in the heart of the town is open to all for the day, helping to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a cause close to the team at the clubs hearts.

Starting at 10am, you can come along for a craft fair and enjoy tea, coffee and cake with friends and family. A tombola and a Raffle with great prizes, including meals out, free passes to local attractions and various hampers will help raise those vital funds for their nominated charity.

The Kids Zone upstairs will be full of activities for the children, including crafts, competitions, visits from Fairy Tale Princesses and an Easter Egg Hunt.

Throughout the day the club is holding various fun competitions for everyone to have a go at, including a Darts Challenge hosted by Sussex Darts, who have the club as their home venue, and a Bar Billiards Challenge. A Rock and Roll Bingo session for anyone who knows their music also takes place mid afternoon.

With a visit from a fantastic magician, a smoothie bike and ice cream van, there is plenty to keep the whole family happy.

Live Music commences at 4pm in a relaxed fashion with Rick Bonner and later in the evening the party atmosphere begins with local rock covers band Revamp.

As well as fun for all the family, this is a great opportunity for the community to see what facilities the club offers when you become a member.

Four league snooker tables, pool, bar billiards and darts are available for members, top sports are shown on BT and there are weekly Bingo and Quiz Nights. The club also hosts regular classes during the day including Tai Chi and Pilates.

Members can also hire two great Function Room spaces for parties, events including Wedding Receptions and Wakes, performances and conferences.