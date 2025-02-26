Fun, free Mardi Gras Jazz Dance class for over 55s in St Leonards

Fancy trying something new but need a little motivation? Hastings’ and St Leonards’ over 55s are invited to try Mardi Graz Jazz Dancing at a fun, free session at St Matthews Church Hall, London Road, St Leonards on Sea on Thursday 27th February at 11am-1pm.

The free Mardi Graz Jazz Dancing session is part of First Time for Everything, a community health and wellbeing programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service. First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and gives people opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active, particularly those that might be older or less mobile.

Royal Voluntary Service is celebrating Let’s Dance, the UK’s biggest ever dance event (#LetsDance), founded by Angela Rippon OBE. Angela is on a mission to get the UK dancing regularly for fitness, fun and friendship. Dance organisations, charities, health professionals, community groups and celebrities are getting involved, with Let’s Dance events being planned across the UK

Local dance instructor Vanessa Pohlhammer from Hastings Stage Studio will lead the session which is open to all, no dance experience required. There will be a light lunch after the session. The venue and event are fully accessible, and all are welcome.

To get into the Mardi Gras spirit, there’s a First Time for Everything Umbrella Decorating session at Stables Theatre, The Bourne, Hastings on Tuesday 25th February at 10.30am-12.30pm. Hosted by Hastings art collective, Radiator Arts, the creative session will involve decorating umbrellas in spectacular style, ready for the Umbrella Parade on 2nd March. Bring your own umbrella to decorate! Tea, coffee and biscuits provided.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Rachel Rich, tel: 07918 377510, email: [email protected]. Booking is essential for both sessions as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions.

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 2,500 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join and anyone can take part, with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity delivers the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England, enabled by the GoodSAM app, with volunteers responding to over 2.7 million requests for help to support approximately 200,000 people. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.