Fun run and fete in Mannings Heath in support of people with Parkinson's

The Horsham Branch of Parkinson's UK are organising a fun run and fete to raise funds to support local people living with Parkinson's.

Parkinson's UK Horsham Branch, a local charity run by volunteers, are holding a fundraising event at Manning's Heath Village Hall, and the adjacent green, to raise money to support local people living with Parkinson's together with their family and friends.

This group use the money to fund exercise classes, therapy sessions, discussion groups, socials with speakers and outings throughout the year. These activities are based in the Manning's Heath Village Hall a local facility situated in the heart of the local community.

Please support us by enrolling for the morning fun run starting at 10am or visiting the afternoon ''party in the park'' which is free to enter with lots of fun for the family.