Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
47 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
2 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
23 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Fun run and fete in Mannings Heath in support of people with Parkinson's

The Horsham Branch of Parkinson's UK are organising a fun run and fete to raise funds to support local people living with Parkinson's.

By DENNIS SAUNDERSContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Parkinson's UK Horsham Branch, a local charity run by volunteers, are holding a fundraising event at Manning's Heath Village Hall, and the adjacent green, to raise money to support local people living with Parkinson's together with their family and friends.

This group use the money to fund exercise classes, therapy sessions, discussion groups, socials with speakers and outings throughout the year. These activities are based in the Manning's Heath Village Hall a local facility situated in the heart of the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please support us by enrolling for the morning fun run starting at 10am or visiting the afternoon ''party in the park'' which is free to enter with lots of fun for the family.

For more info please contact Sue West on [email protected]

Related topics:Parkinson's UK