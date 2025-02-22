Funtington Players present the Last Tango In Whitby

By Barbara MacWhirter
Contributor
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 18:19 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Funtington Players' next production is filled with tuneful toe tapping melodies from the late 1980s. A group of lifelong friends set off for their annual weeks holiday in Whitby.

They're looking forward to fancy dress and talent competitions, bingo but most of all lots of dancing - the Gay Gordons, waltzes, line dancing and of course the tango.

But things are a little different this year and things will never be the same for one of the friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike Harding's comedy promises a fun-filled escape from gloomy news headlines and unpredictable Spring weather.

Performances take place from 8th to 12th April at the Village Hall in West Ashling.

Tickets are now available from the website: funtingtonplayers.org.uk

Related topics:WhitbyTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice