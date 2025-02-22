Funtington Players present the Last Tango In Whitby
Funtington Players' next production is filled with tuneful toe tapping melodies from the late 1980s. A group of lifelong friends set off for their annual weeks holiday in Whitby.
They're looking forward to fancy dress and talent competitions, bingo but most of all lots of dancing - the Gay Gordons, waltzes, line dancing and of course the tango.
But things are a little different this year and things will never be the same for one of the friends.
Mike Harding's comedy promises a fun-filled escape from gloomy news headlines and unpredictable Spring weather.
Performances take place from 8th to 12th April at the Village Hall in West Ashling.
Tickets are now available from the website: funtingtonplayers.org.uk