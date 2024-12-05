Galloping ahead: Tickets now on sale for Qatar Goodwood Festival

Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar will take place 29 July - 2 August

Goodwood is delighted to announce that tickets for the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar are now on sale at goodwood.com.

Situated amongst the beautiful surroundings of the South Downs, Goodwood Racecourse will host 19 race days between May and October 2025, offering a range of fixtures for every type of racegoer including headline events the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Three Friday Nights.

Steeped in racing heritage, the Qatar Goodwood Festival (29 July - 2 August) will return next summer, welcoming the best jockeys and racehorses from around the world for a sporting and social occasion like no other.

Racegoers at the 2024 Qatar Goodwood Festival. Ph. by Stephanie O Callaghan.

With five days of head-to-head action, the Qatar Goodwood Festival - more affectionately known as Glorious Goodwood - will once again headline the 2025 flat-racing season with major races including the AI Shaqab Goodwood Cup, Qatar Sussex Stakes, Qatar Nassau Stakes, as well as the Markel Magnolia Cup, which hosts a line-up of outstanding amateur female jockeys to raise funds for charity.

With such a varied calendar of fixtures, Goodwood Racecourse is the perfect place to enjoy a day out with family and friends, from the Season Opener and May Festival in May, to Family Race Day in June, and August Bank Holiday, as well as Autumn Racing in September and the Season Finale in October.

Tickets for the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar are now on sale at goodwood.com, with customers able to save 15% on Richmond, Gordon and Lennox Enclosures during the early bird window.

Racegoers can upgrade their race day experience by securing a reservation for our exclusive hospitality packages, which are now available to book for all 19 fixtures. General admission tickets for Goodwood’s remaining horseracing fixtures - including Three Friday Nights - will go on sale in 2025.

Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018. Ph. by Chris Ison.

Horse and Hound

Swap horse for hound at Goodwoof next May, the ultimate dog’s day out taking place Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 May 2025.

Tickets are now on sale at goodwood.com, with customers saving £5 during the early bird window. Goodwoof’s breed parade - which will celebrate the dachshund in 2025 - is also now available to book here.

Further details of Goodwood’s horseracing season will be announced in 2025.