Garden packed with colour open for groups in Pulborough

Featured in Homes and Gardens and The English Garden for its autumn colour, the NGS garden at Old Cross Street Farm, West Burton, Pulborough, is open for group visits throughout the summer and autumn.

A modern garden with a nod to traditional planting nestled in the ancient landscape of the Sussex South Downs.

Despite its ancient buildings the garden was only designed and planted 15 years ago and enjoys many of the contemporary twists not usually found in such a landscape. There is an abundance of mass planting, demonstrating the advantages of a limited planting palate for ease of maintenance and impact.

The impressive views of the South Downs give the garden an extra dimension. The garden has featured in Homes and Gardens and The English Garden for its autumn colour, but its' spring greens and vibrant early summer colour make it an all-year-round garden.

Sorry, no picnics or WC.