Gazza for Hastings: Theatre offers evening with football legend Paul Gascoigne

An event in Hastings in September offers the chance to step into the world of Paul Gascoigne, the football legend whose life on and off the pitch is nothing short of extraordinary.

From his extensive career with Glasgow Rangers, Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton and the iconic England World Cup squad, to the highs and lows that have shaped him since leaving the game, Gazza will take you on a rollercoaster journey through his life.

Expect tales from the dressing room, hilarious training ground antics, clashes with managers and candid insights into the personal struggles and triumphs that have defined his life journey. It's Gazza, raw and unfiltered.

Gascoigne said: "I can't wait to see you on my tour. I’ve got loads of good stories for you."

During a Q&A, you’ll have the unique opportunity to pose your burning question directly to the man himself.

Limited VIP tickets include premium seating, a meet-and-greet with Gazza, and a professional photo to remember the night forever.

The event is for ages 14+ – strong language is possible.

Tickets are available now at whiterocktheatre.org.uk/whats-on/event/paul-gascoigne-2025