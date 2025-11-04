Get into the festive spirit with fun Christmas events at Cowdray

Cowdray Christmas Market takes place on Sat 22nd November at the Farm Shop

Christmas at Cowdray is a magical time of year and there is much going on across the Estate including the Christmas market, wreath making workshops, afternoon teas at the Walled Garden and even carols in the picturesque setting of Cowdray Ruins.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowdray’s Christmas Market takes place on Saturday, November 22 at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café with plenty of festive cheer to greet visitors and families alike with food, drink, entertainment and Christmas activities for children.

Running from 9am to 4pm, there is a fun-filled atmosphere at this Christmas event with a host of suppliers on hand where you can sample their delicious premium produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is live music playing all day, plenty of festive food to enjoy, a ‘build your own hamper’ station, and activities for children.

Enjoy a fun, festive day out at the Cowdray Christmas Market

From the end of November, and throughout December, there will be wreath making workshops at The Walled Garden. Guests will be taught how to make a wreath by hand using a moss base and seasonal foliage, fir cones, berries, feather, flowers, and velvet ribbon, which you can then take home to adorn your front door.

Christmas Afternoon Teas at The Walled are held throughout December and on Wednesday, December 10, Christmas Carols take place in the Tudor Kitchen at Cowdray Ruins followed by a hot chocolate and mince pie in the Visitor Centre.

And do find time to visit ‘Little Cowdray at Fernleigh’ which launches in Chichester on Friday, November 14. Open seven days a week, this thoughtfully curated new offering, will showcase the finest quality produce from the Cowdray Estate and from select suppliers.